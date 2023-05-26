Alfie will march in Glens Falls parade; children’s book released



Chronicle Staff Writer Zander Frost writes: Alfie, the Pittsburgh dog that was lost for ~16 days last year and then found, is returning by invitation to march in the 2023 Glens Falls Memorial Day parade.

Alfie had been left for a day at GF-K9 by a family visiting Lake George. When they returned, he was gone. Many people joined the search — Alfie was eventually found in a backyard near East Field.

GF-K9 subsequently shut down.

Alfie’s Owner Sandra Miranda told The Chronicle she’ll return, and is excited to march in the parade.

Coinciding with Alfie’s return is the release of Where Are You, Alfie, a children’s book written by Mary DeSantis, who was heavily involved with the search.

Local artist Anthony Richichi illustrated the book that tells the story of the search for Alfie.

“It’s GF through and through” Ms. DeSantis told The Chronicle.

She said all proceeds will go to animal shelters and rescue groups. The book is available at adkyou.com for 14.99.

