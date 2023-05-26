Glens Falls: Mascot Reveal Rally moves to 6/12

The Glens Falls School District has postponed its “Mascot Reveal Rally,” originally set for Wednesday, May 31.

“As it turns out, we’ve encountered a delay in the Black Bear mascot-logo design process,” the school tells The Chronicle. “We are pushing the reveal rally to Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. in the High School auditorium.”

A student-led effort ended with the district selecting the Glens Falls Black Bears as their team name, following the directive from New York for all schools in the state to retire Native American mascots and imagery.

