After testy meeting, Strough ousts Dixon as Deputy Supervisor; puts in Jean A. Lapper

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough removed Ward 3 council member Michael Dixon as his deputy supervisor, replacing him with non-board member Jean Anderson Lapper.

The move came after the April 7 Town Board meeting turned contentious over hiring a new Town Cemetery Superintendent.

Mr. Dixon, a Republican, is challenging Democrat Mr. Strough for Town Supervisor in November.

A deputy supervisor does not have to be a member of the board.

Mr. Strough says of Ms. Lapper, “She’s already attending all the meetings and doing well beyond what she has to as a deputy. She wants to learn the ropes and how things are done and what the issues are….I need someone to work with me, not work against me.”

Ms. Lapper of Queensbury, is a CPA whose Anderson Advisory firm is located in downtown Glens Falls.

Mr. Dixon said of the switch, “That’s his prerogative. I think it certainly was a political move, but he’s well within his rights.”

Mr. Strough tells The Chronicle he appointed Mr. Dixon as his deputy supervisor about a year ago in an effort to show him “the ropes,” knowing Mr. Dixon’s interest in the Town Supervisor position.

“I didn’t anticipate that he’d be running against me and becoming antagonistic,” Mr. Strough said.

Mr. Dixon says he decided to run now because “I see some things changing in the town that I’m not particularly fond of.

“I think we can do better at the town, and I’ve got the energy for it. I’m not trash-talking John. John has done very well for the town, but I think his time has come, and it’s run its course.”

Ms. Lapper, a Democrat, ran against Dan Stec for State Senate in 2022, and previously ran for a Queensury At-Large seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Both races were not sucessful.

She was out of town and unavailable for comment by press time.

Mr. Strough says the deputy position pays about $3,000.

He notes that his first deputy supervisor, the late Ron Montesi, was also not on the town board at the time.

