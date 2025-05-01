Jimmer retires as player, then becomes director of USA 3×3

By Zander Frost & Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Jimmer Fredette retired as a player last Wednesday, but he’s not leaving basketball anytime soon.



USA Basketball announced Monday that Fredette, the Glens Falls High School standout whose National College Player of the Year performance at Brigham Young University launched the “Jimmermania” craze, will be the first managing director of the USA 3×3 Men’s National Team.”

Fredette, the former No. 1 ranked 3×3 player in the world, was quoted: “When USA Basketball approached me about this role, I jumped at it. I’m determined to help build a sustainable program for years to come and, ultimately, the best 3×3 program in the world. I’m so grateful for the USA Basketball Board of Directors for trusting me with this responsibility and I’m ready for the challenge.”

The Team USA press release said Fredette will be responsible for identifying the coaching staff and players for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, FIBA 3×3 World Cup, FIBA 3×3 Champions Cup, FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, Pan American Games and the FIBA 3×3 pro circuit, as well as the program’s training camp participants over the next three years.

“Jimmer brought his legendary shooting style to 3×3 in 2022 and quickly became one of the most beloved athletes on the halfcourt,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley was quoted.

“His knowledge of and skill for the game, ability to lead and reputation as one of the game’s best shooters in history puts him in a prime position to become the first person in this role and help shape USA Basketball’s 3×3 men’s national team program on the road to Los Angeles.”

The 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year, Fredette owns gold medals from the 2023 Pan American Games and 2022 FIBA 3×3 Men’s AmeriCup as well as a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Men’s World Cup. Fredette was part of USA Basketball’s first 3×3 men’s Olympic Team, which made its debut at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.



“When I got the call from USA Basketball about playing 3×3, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Fredette was quoted. “I found out quickly that I loved the competition, energy and style of the sport. 3×3 fits my game and my personality.”

“Jimmer Fredette is the ideal former athlete and leader to continue to build the USA 3×3 men’s program into the premier program in the world,” USA Basketball board chair and retired Gen. Martin E. Dempsey was quoted.

Fredette, the 2011 National Player of the Year for BYU and the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, had a 14-year pro career with five NBA franchises and stints in the Greek League, EuroLeague and Chinese Basketball Association.

Fredette had announced his retirement as a player in a social media post.

“The first time I was outside with my brother shooting baskets and I saw the ball go in I was hooked,” he wrote.

“I love the repetition, the consistency, and basketball had my heart.

“I played everyday and loved the grind of getting better and had the support of some amazing people through my childhood. It allowed me to excel in high school and earn a scholarship to Brigham Young University. It wasn’t easy from the beginning but my college career turned out better than I could have ever imagined.

“From being the nation’s leading scorer, to 4 NCAA tourney appearances, a sweet sixteen run, and winning National Player of the Year. It was such an incredible life changing experience.

“So much so I was fortunate enough to get drafted number 10 overall in the NBA ­— and reaching my childhood dream of playing in the league. Little did I know that road would be bumpy.

“The next 5 years were very up and down. I would play great some games and not so much in others, or even not play.

“It was tough but I was still determined to make my journey a success. From there Shanghai called. Another door opened and I walked through it with the right mindset and determination.

“During my time in China we made the playoffs every year, I was an all star 3 times, and won MVP. It changed the narrative of my career and it was such a positive experience. Even though it was very tough living away from my family for months at a time.

“After China I needed a break from 5v5 basketball and took some time off.

“USA basketball called with an opportunity. 3×3 basketball came into my life unexpectedly and I loved the challenge.

“Becoming better at something I wasn’t familiar with gave me a new love for the game. I was able to travel all over the world and eventually become the number one team in the world as well as the number one player in the world! And ultimately take us to the Olympics. An incredible opportunity that you only dream of as a kid, and I was living it.

“More importantly besides the success and difficulties, basketball has taught me life long lessons. It has taught me how to work hard, be determined, work with others, understand how to battle through disappointment and scrutiny, how to handle success, and how to treat others with respect….

“It’s not easy to say goodbye as a player. But the time has come. And I’m excited for what’s next in life. I know I’ll be better off in my next phase because of this game and I will cherish the memories! It wasn’t always easy but it was always worth it!

“Sign off. Jimmer.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved