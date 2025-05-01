Sarah Driscoll, whose great uncle was Mayor Akins, seeks Ward 4 Council seat vs. Ben Lapham

Republican Sarah Driscoll, who said she’s now a stay-at-home mom who did financial audits and training for the State Comptroller’s office for 10 years, will challenge Ward 4 Democratic Common Council member Ben Lapham in November, The Chronicle has learned.

Mrs. Driscoll, 37, said she is “a sixth-generation” Glens Falls resident. Her great grandfather was Fire Chief LeRoy Akins. Mayor LeRoy Akins was her great uncle.

“My family has served Glens Falls for generations, from the police and fire departments to the mayor’s office, and I’d be honored to carry that strong legacy of service forward,” she wrote in the press release she provided at Chronicle request.

Mrs. Driscoll said she and her husband Kevin are raising their two children “in the very neighborhood” where she grew up.

She said, “I’m running to bring fresh leadership to the Common Council — leadership that honors our community’s history, is rooted in strong values, and guided by a clear, responsible financial vision, to move our city forward.”

The 2005 Glens Falls High graduate said she earned an Associate’s Degree in Mathematics from SUNY Adirondack, and a Bachelor’s in Accounting and an MBA from SUNY Oswego.

She said she worked “for over a decade” in the State Comptroller’s Office Division of Local Government and School Accountability, performing audits and compliance oversight, and training local officials “in budgeting, accounting, and financial management.”

“I’ve spent countless hours helping local governments understand where their dollars are going, how to better manage resources, and how to make smarter, more impactful decisions with public funds,” she wrote.

“That experience has given me the skills to be an effective, knowledgeable voice on the Common Council and a strong advocate for Glens Falls taxpayers.

“Numbers tell the story of a community — where we’ve been, where we are, and where we can go. I want to help write the next chapter — one that builds economic opportunity, smart growth and a sustainable future for our residents, businesses and families.”

