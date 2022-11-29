7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence.

They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.

Sheriffs said they executed a search warrant at 42 Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls which they also listed as Ms. Pruess’ address.

The Sheriff’s office said they arrested Zachary King, 33, also of the Ferry Boulevard address, Brendan Pulica, 38, of Warrensburg, Bobbie Demgerd, 42, of Glens Falls, Patricia Sexton, 37, of Glens Falls, Rachel Cenate, 31, of Hudson Falls, and Auriel Dabb, 30, of Warrensburg after locating them inside the residence.

Sheriffs said the investigation led to the seizure of scales, packaging material, fentanyl, crack/cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, oxycodone, and a shotgun.

Ms. Pruess was charged with 12 alleged felonies, including four counts of 3rd degree sale of a criminal substance, as well as four misdemeanors.

The rest of the group were charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors each, relating to controlled substance and paraphernalia possession.

All were arraigned in Moreau town court and released on their own recognizance due to return on a later date, except Mr. Pulica and Ms. Cenate who were each remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of cash bail/bond.