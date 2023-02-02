Wow! Eric & Megan soared at Strand as Johnny Cash & June Carter

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: They were bringing in extra chairs and still sold out the house for Johnny and June/A Man Named Cash — a new project by real-life musician-couple Megan Houde and Eric Hofmanis.

More than 400 of their hometown fans came out to cheer and swoon for what turns out to be a night to remember.

Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash: The songbook is irrefutable, to start.

More than a tribute, Eric and Megan worked as themselves, within the framework of the Johnny and June story and music. They were lovey on stage, she sassy and poised and carrying the audience with a grin and a wink; he wrapping an arm casually around her waist and flirting back, both of them impeccable on the music, high and low notes. They made it look easy. I have it on good authority they worked hard to do so.

Eric ran the show, telling stories from Johnny Cash’s career. He said it was so personal he’d never wanted to do it, but sang, beautifully, Cash’s gut-wrenching version of Trent Reznor’s “Hurt.” So many high points.

In the band: Local superstars Scotty Mac on electric guitar, Ernie LaRouche on drums, Mike Carella on guitar, Rob Lindquist on bass.

This is how it’s done, the whole package: Style, smarts, chops, respect for each other, the music, the audience.

And, they’re taking it on tour: Just landed a gig in New Jersey, they said!

