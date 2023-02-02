‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ coming in May!

30 years in the making, Dale Baldwin’s grand plan nears fruition at corner of Routes 149, 9L, Qby

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

If it seems like forever that people have wondered what’s happening with the handsome wooden buildings gradually taking shape at the busy intersection of Routes 149 and 9L in Queensbury, it’s because, in a way, it has.

“He’s had this idea for, like, 30 years,” Travis Baldwin says of his father Dale. “He’s had this property since I was just a little kid.” Travis is 38 now.

Dale says, “This is my retirement.” He said he bought the land in 1998 and was inspired to pursue what he’s doing by a long ago magazine spread.

It’s been gradual because the Baldwins fit in the work around their construction enterprises.

Dale’s Baldwin & Sons Concrete Contractor is a deeply rooted Fort Ann mainstay. Son Travis branched into his own venture, Baldwin Carpentry.

Now, though, it’s full speed ahead on Dale’s “dream” — planning to open by Memorial Day.

The larger building will house Shake, Rattle & Roll, a sit-down restaurant that will also offer car hop service.

“Hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries,” that kind of menu, says Ken.

The decor is vintage automotive, notably antique gas pumps, road signs and paraphernalia, in an airy beamed wood interior. “He’s collected hundreds of gas pumps,” says Travis. “These are all originals, not replicas.”



He said they also envision car shows, taking advantage of the large lot.

Travis is doing finish work inside after single-handedly installing the siding.

He said his sister Amanda “painted/stained every piece of wood on both buildings!”

The second building, named Farm To Market, will feature fruit, vegetables, “pies and pickles and maple syrup, honey, that kind of stuff,” says Dale.

“It’s a good spot,” Travis says of the location. Route 149 is the heavily traveled corridor between Vermont and Lake George/the Northway. Route 9L is primary access to the east side of Lake George.



The volume of local and transient traffic explains why the other corners of the intersection already have a Stewart’s Shop, Queensbury Truck and Pizza Stop, and the long-time Adirondack Bar & Grill.

Shake Rattle & Roll and the Farm To Market may be Dale’s retirement project, but he mentions to me plans he already has to add a third building, a surprise to Travis when I mentioned it to him!



