Wing Stop coming to Queensbury

CHRONICLE SCOOP • Zander Frost writes: Chicken wing chain Wing Stop is set to open in Queensbury, The Chronicle has learned.

The Town of Queensbury issued a building permit in January for $295,000 of interior alterations for a “Wing Stop” at 894 State Route 9.

It’s the plaza located directly across from Walmart that also houses a Spectrum store, among other businesses.

The building permit was issued to Centauri Development Inc., which has a College Point, New York address.

Wing Stop is a fast-casual restaurant chain that says it sells chicken wings, tenders, and sandwiches at over 2,200 locations worldwide.

The nearest current location is Troy.

The Chronicle will update with more information as it becomes available.