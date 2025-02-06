Our February 6 front page

Super Bowl Weekend! Dixon vs Strough: Qby. Supervisor. Wing Stop chain set at Rt. 9, Qby.. GF says it can’t legally help firefighter Doug Holl reach full pension. Shepard Park amphitheater design unveiled & applauded. Adk. Theatre Fest’s season: ‘Hyper-local’. Kerrie’s Diner: Need a new home now! Congress hopeful Constantino’s Cage Wars Friday free at Cool: First come, first serve. It’s done; Dems pick Blake Gendebien to run for Congress. Council rejects Mayor’s free parking plan for Elm St. lot. Joe Orlow gains SGF mayor GOP nod over Nick Bodkin, who seeks reelection as independent. Leucis’ 64-unit finally approved in Qby at former Mead’s Nursery. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.