Kerrie’s Northway Diner must move; seeks new location

Kerrie’s Northway Diner on Main Street in Queensbury said it must leave its current location within 30 days and is actively looking for a new location.

The restaurant, owned by Kerrie LeClair, posted on Facebook that, “unfortunately I have been asked by my landlord to vacate the diner.”

“We have had an amazing 10 years serving you all and becoming your friends and family! Thank you all for your continued patronism and support throughout the years.

“We have 30 days to enjoy serving you and enjoying our time together at this location. We are currently looking for a new location. We look forward to serving and making new memories. Thank you Kerrie and staff.”

After Steve’s Place closed down the street last year, The Chronicle reported that Kerrie’s had installed the restaurant’s classic leatherette seating booths.