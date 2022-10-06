Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously.

For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.

In Queensbury and the rest of Warren County, Republican Matt Simpson will remain your Assemblyman. He’s running unopposed for a second term.

In Hudson Falls, you’re voting Woer-ner or Catalfamo. But in Kingsbury, you’re in Mr. Simpson’s district. Fort Edward and part of Greenwich remain in the Woerner district; most of the rest of the county is now in Simpson’s district.

But in Cambridge and the Village of Greenwich, Republican Scott Bendett is unopposed for the 107th Assembly District.

For State Senate, in Warren County, plus Kingsbury, Hudson Falls, Fort Ann, Hartford and Whitehall — and points north — the race is between Dan Stec and Jean Lapper.

But in much of the rest of Washington County, including Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Hebron, Greenwich, Salem and Cambridge, your State Senate race is between Republican Jake Ashby and Democrat Andrea Smyth. This district now stretches south and includes Troy and Colonie.

Meanwhile, in Saratoga County, your State Senate choice is Republican Jim Tedisco or Democrat Michelle Ostrelich. Incumbent Senator Daphne Jordan dropped out after county Republicans backed her fellow Republican Tedisco, who moved to this district after his former district became much more Democratic.

For Congress, Warren and Washing-ton Counties will vote for either incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik or Democrat Matt Castelli for Congress.

But in South Glens Falls and Moreau (and all of Saratoga County), your Congressional race is a choice between incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko and Republican Liz Joy.

South Glens Falls and Moreau were previously in the 21st District represented by Rep. Stefanik.

Fortunately the Supreme Court Judge race includes the entire region.

Voters select up to three of: Teneka Frost (D), Richard A. Kupferman (R) Allison M. McGahay (R, C), Robert J. Muller (D, C), Chris Obstarcyk (R), and Vincent W. Versaci (D, C)

