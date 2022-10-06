Bonacio projects on Elm-South get okay from Glens Falls Planning Board

The Glens Falls Planning Board unanimously approved the Site Plan Review for developer Sonny Bonacio’s SpringCity Development projects on Elm and South Streets.

The project includes:

• Construction of a new five-story apartment building on the current site of the Farmers Market and adjacent parking lot.

• Renovation for residential and commercial mixed use of the former Sandy’s Clam Bar, former Hot Shots and so-called incubator buildings.

SpringCity said it hopes to begin work on this portion of the City’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative project as soon as this fall.

Representatives said phase one will not displace the Glens Falls Farmers Market, which is expected to remain on South Street through the summer of 2023.

Community member Joy Muller-McCoola shared concerns on behalf of her husband, architect Gary McCoola, regarding several issues such as waste removal and exterior wall finishes.

Jim Siplon, President of EDC Warren County, endorsed the project.

“Somebody needs to stand up as Ed Bartholomew would have,” he said, referring to his late predecessor as EDC president, who initiated the DRI projects.

“This is not just of interest to our residents. It is not just of interest for the minutiae of the project. It is a fundamental part of the economic development of Northern New York. It is a visual signal to the community that we are committed to a future that is bright, beyond [what we have already accomplished].”

“It also addresses a gaping need in the community,” for housing, he said.

— Cathy DeDe

