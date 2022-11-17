Andrea Hogan takes Maine job; ‘I’m still here,’ will serve out term

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan began a new job in October as Executive Director of the Vinalhaven Land Trust, off the coast of Maine, but told The Chronicle Tuesday, “I am still very much a resident of Johnsburg.”

In an e-mail conversation, she said, “I will not be seeking re-election.”

She said, “The Land Trust website says I am excited about the opportunity to live and work in Maine, and this is true.

“But I have not moved yet. My new position allows me to work remotely. I intend to complete my obligations in Johnsburg at the county and at the state.”

As Town Supervisor, Ms. Hogan also sits on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. And she is the Warren County member of the Adirondack Park Agency.

Her term as Supervisor runs through Dec. 31, 2023. The APA term expires on June 20, 2023.

The Adirondack Explorer reported about the new position on Monday.

The Land Trust website notes that Ms. Hogan’s husband, Jim, took a job on the Island of Vinylhaven, where they had previously vacationed.

Ms. Hogan said they have owned property on Vinalhaven for four years.

“In 2022,” said her Land Trust bio, “she was delighted by the opportunity to join the VLT team and move to the island full-time.” The profile concluded, “She still endeavors to spend as much time as possible out of doors, and you are likely to meet her walking her rescue dogs on one of the island’s many beautiful trails.”

“People have misinterpreted the statement, and that’s unfortunate, but the truth is, I still live in New York,” Ms. Hogan tells The Chronicle.

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved