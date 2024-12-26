What went viral!

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

2024 was another big digital year for The Chronicle. We reached 16,500 free digital subscribers — up from 5,000 four years ago.

And our posts generated millions of views via Facebook and Instagram. A record number of them reached over 100,000 people each.

As always, we’ve maintained our commitment to organic growth. We’ve never paid to boost a post. The success is all thanks to you, our readers!

Here are the Top 10 most viral posts.

1. Dates of the 2024 Adirondack Balloon Fest

Our biggest post of the year — reaching over 213,000 people — came in August when we provided specific September dates and plans of the 2024 Adirondack Balloon Festival. Year after year, Balloon Fest news and photos generate massive response. It remains the region’s signature event.



2. Revolution Rail adds Boreas railbike route.

To be honest, the scale of this Sept. 17 post surprised me. It reached 191,000 people and generated hundreds of reactions and shares. The news was of Revolution Rail’s launch of an additional 20-mile “truly physically demanding” railbike tour — the Boreas River Valley Run — connecting North Creek and Tahawus deep in the Adirondacks. Michael Winnek comented, “I’m in this photo and having a blast.” Karen Audi wrote, “This is so much fun. A lot of peddling.”

3. Romance book store opening on Ridge Street.

What a response to our story on Ashley Brownell’s plan to open ‘Just One More Chapter,’ a now open bookstore directly across the street from The Chronicle office. The post reached 165,500 people and generated hundreds of comments and shares. “I’m screaming with excitement!!” Amber Fahlmann commented.

4. The story behind new German eatery Spargel on 9.

Cathy DeDe’s story on Christian Raeth’s new German restaurant on Route 9 in Queensbury reached 159,000 people with a long stream of favorable comments. “I was there for my birthday and had most excellent experience,” wrote Linda Ryan. “Food was phenomenal, service excellent and prices very reasonable. Love it!!”

5. Demise of Red Lobster

Our post that the Queensbury Red Lobster was closing as part of the chain’s bankruptcy proceedings reached nearly 125,000 people. Lots of people have Red Lobster memories and/or reactions.

6. Launch of Queen NYC Deli

Our story that a “New York City”-style bodega would open in the former New Way Lunch location in Queensbury was a big hit — reaching 122,500 readers. Unfortunately after a hot start, the business closed eight months later. A successor, Delicacy Deli, has taken its place, as reported in last week’s Chronicle.

7. Glens Falls wins State Boys Basketball Championship

Glens Falls loves, loves, loves its school sports. The varsity boys’ New York State Championship on the home court at Cool Insuring Arena brought peak frenzy.

North Warren’s boys added to the excitement also winning the state title in Glens Falls.



8. ‘Bastard Restobar’ to open on South Street.

The Chronicle story told of Philip Hume’s and Shannon Hart-Hume’s plan to open a “Korean, Italian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern…Burmese and Thai” focused restaurant/bar at 72 South St. where Dizzy Chicken once operated.

The owners said the name “bastard” referred to their doing a cuisine that’s not native to them. The post generated plenty of excitement — over 118,000 people reached. Some people faulted the name; others were unphased. They’re not open yet — but are part of a new energy revitalizing South Street in Glens Falls.

9. Demolition of Johnny Rockets classic log building

The Chronicle’s scoop that Six Flags Great Escape would demolish the Johnny Rockets building reached 108,800 people and brought a polarized response. Many commenters lamented the fate of the former Red Coach and Alfonso’s classic log building. John Benware wrote, “On one hand I absolutely hated working there. But on the other hand my grandfather, whom I never met, built the place before it was converted. All things have their time then disappear without a trace.”

Janie Davies Fitzgerald wrote, “This makes me so sad. It was a gorgeous building when I worked at the Red Coach for 5+ years as a high school and college student doing everything from laundry girl, to salad bar, to waitress, to cashier, and many other jobs. I’ll never forget cleaning those logs until they gleamed.”

10. Steve’s Place gives way to Hoffman Car Wash

Another emotional response came to our post in June of the demolished Steve’s Place building. The mainstay Glens Falls diner, operated by Christine Vamvalis-Haley and the Vamvalis family for more than 55 years, closed this year. Unable to sell it to a restaurant operator, it gave way to a Hoffman Car Wash.

11. Farewell to Steve’s Place

Mark Frost’s story on the diner’s owner, staff and heritage itself ranked as the 11th most viral post of 2024.



