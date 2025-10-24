Washington County tax payers: Help!!!

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

After a marathon four-and-a-half hour meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted to override the New York State tax cap of about 2.59% for its 2026 budget that has a projected 20% hike now.

First, though, the Board got an earful from their constituents. The room was packed.

More than 30 people spoke during several opportunities for public comment.



“I’m scared to death about my future as a business owner and as a resident. I was born in this beautiful Washington County. It’s where I’m going to take my last breath, and it’s where they’re going to dump me in the ground when it’s all over,” said Tim Havens of Falls Farm and Garden power equipment in Hudson Falls.

“Overriding the tax cap is like opening the barn door, letting the cows out, with knowingly no limit.”

“I’m speaking on behalf of the next generation,” Mr. Havens said. “We’ve got to rein in the spending. Life in Washington County is not going to be sustainable. Our county is teetering on financial collapse. I’m going to ask you to modify your your vote to not exceed 10% increase.”

“How did this happen?” asked Mike Miller of Salem. “The main concerns are your roads, bridges and snow removal at the County level.” With reassessments, he said, “My taxes went up $700” for a modest house on a dirt road, “but my neighbor that owns 400 acres is only paying 20% on his taxes,” with deductions for running a forestry operation. Mr. Miller said, “My neighbor, 90 years old, can’t afford heart medicine,” and spoke of a Vietnam veteran working shopping carts at the Greenwich Hannaford who says, “I gotta buy groceries still.”

John Dart, owner with his wife of the Sunshine Inn in Greenwich, noted about $4 million to house the homeless — which is going to Warren County rather than his business. “It seems the county should be working with us before they send their money to Warren County, or at what point does it become another County’s concern.”

Ed Paradis, owner of Moose Hillock Camping Resort in Fort Ann, said, “I stand before you today with nothing but heartbrokenness.” In 2012, he said his family chose to open the business in Washington versus Warren County “based solely on taxes alone.”

Now, “we’ve watched our taxes go up and up and up and hyper extended since Covid.” He said his brother runs a “carbon copy” campground in New Hampshire that doesn’t have the same level of taxes as in New York or the county. It’s like blood from a stone….I just want you guys to see the burden on a young person trying to bring up business in Washington County.”

Marvin Hawk of Granville questioned the number of take-home vehicles used by county employees and the county’s prior use of fund balance and Covid funds. “Just like socialism,” Mr. Hawk said. “It works real well until you run out of other people’s money, and you’ve run out of other people’s money, like we were drunk sailors.”

Brian Granger, who owned a business in the Warren-Washington Industrial Park, offered “maybe good news,” that because certain Kingsbury businesses there have Queensbury mailing addresses, “our sales tax dollars, fuel, utility bills, sales tax, register a truck, buy equipment — everything’s going to Warren County instead of Washington County.” These can be recouped if pursued through the state, he said.

Mr. Henke said it’s an issue the county is aware of.

Jason Willett, owner of Hillbilly Fun Park in Fort Ann, said, “Our costs are skyrocketing,” citing a 40% rise for electric, insurance up 35%, while the minimum wage he pays his high school-age employees rises to $16 an hour, plus tips.

“How it’s going to affect me? Well, I couldn’t hire two additional employees this year, that I needed. With taxes going up, that’s potentially two additional employees I’m not gonna be able to bring back.” He added, “I get what you guys are doing. I don’t envy your position.”

Nina Anton of White Creek said, “We need some predictability. Some of the things that are happening, perhaps you’ve seen coming for a number of years. People need to be able to plan, to save to pay their taxes, to alter their business plans…You have to find a way to communicate with your constituents around these issues.” She advocated a hiring and wage freeze. “Whether you’re employed by the county, live in the county, or operate a business in the county, everybody is going to feel pain during this process.”

Connor Smith, Chief Operating Officer of the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, and a small business owner in Hudson Falls, warned, “In the State of New York, EMS is deemed not an essential service.” He said, “EMS in Washington County is in a state of emergency. We are one bad day away from the first agency closing, which will lead to the next and the next.”

Landon Weaver of Argyle, a paramedic and real estate agent, said, “I came here as the voice of a young homeowner and taxpayer. You’re proposing…to give more to those who don’t work and take it from us who do work every day…If this substantial increase does happen, you will lose property owners, revenue payers, businesses and taxpayers.”

Jeff and Irma Hamblin, owners of Grumbellie’s said, “We just moved to Fort Edward in hopes to revive our business, and have been trying really hard, working long hours ourselves to try to keep it running. We’re struggling. An increase in the tax cap and taxes, it’s unsustainable.”

Jennifer Perez of Hartford said, “Hard cuts need to be made. We’ve heard from business owners. They don’t have the money, they can’t spend the money. You guys do not have the money. We do not give you the permission to spend the money you do not have.”

Michaela Trudeau of Hartford said, “I am one bad accident away from potentially losing it all.” She described herself as an unexpectedly single mother of two. “It would completely devastate not just myself and my family, but many families like mine in the same situation that I am if we were forced to leave Hartford, to leave Washington County.”

Chris Dudley, Town Board member in Whitehall, said, “Every time we put roofs on buildings, buy equipment, give our employees raises, we still meet the tax cap. I’m saying this to prove it can be done. We expect you guys are going to investigate other options. We have to figure it out.”

Melanie Matthew of Granville, owner of a small business in Hudson Falls, said, “My husband and I…have come a long way from being homeless at 16, couch surfing, where we’d be eating mayonnaise and mustard sandwiches, to owning a home and a commercial building. I sympathize with those in need. However, it is my understanding that most of the proposed budget is going to state mandated social service programs. We must take a look at how to drastically reduce that,” as other counties and states have done. “Why are people who refuse to work receiving better health care than those of us who do?”

John Salisbury of West Hebron said, “There’s got to be a way for the county to say no to New York. New York says no to the federal government all the time.”

Becky Slander, a trim carpenter from Cambridge, said, “I know how to reproduce a foot of antique trim when it doesn’t make sense to cut new knives. I don’t know where to get all this money from. You guys do, so please, please…”

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson introduced the budget talk by noting that the State budget has grown in five years from $81 to $254 billion. He listed unfunded state mandates including Medicaid, public assistance, early intervention and “Raise the Age” laws that he said make up 90% of county budgets.



Brian Campbell aims to cut tax levy hike from 20% to 10%

The full meeting and dozens more comments are viewable on Washington County’s YouTube channel.

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Washington County’s 2026 budget as it stood on Friday, Oct. 17, included about a 20% tax levy increase, far more than the state limit of about 2.59%.

Finance Committee chair Brian Campbell of Hebron said he aims to pare the increase to 10% before the final tentative budget is due at the end of this month.

The County set a public hearing for its final, tentative 2026 budget proposal on Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.

Washington County overrides tax cap: How they voted

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to authorize exceeding the state’s 2026 tax cap increase of 2.59%.

Voting “Yes” were Board Chair Robert Henke of Argyle; Finance Chair Brian Campbell of Hebron; and Supervisors Catherine Fedler of Cambridge, Samuel Hall of Fort Ann, Timothy Fisher of Fot Edward, Nathaniel Baker of Granville, James Nolan of Greenwich, David O’Brien of Hampton, Jay Skellie of Jackson, Darrell Wilson of Putnam, Evera Sue Clary of Salem and Lance Wang of White Creek.

Voting “No”: Supervisors Daniel Shaw of Easton, Scott Hahn of Hartord and John Rozell of Whitehall.

Absent: Supervisors Dana Hogan of Kingsbury and Charles Tall of Dresden were absent.



The Supervisors rejected an amendment proposed during the meeting to explicitly limit the tax levy increase to no more than 10%.

Opponents of setting such a limit said that if the final tentative budget overshoots by any margin, the process would be delayed as new public hearings would be required.

The only yes votes were cast by Supervisors Shaw of Easton, Skellie of Jackson, Wilson of Putnam and Rozell of Whitehall.



The Supervisors approved allowing the County Treasurer to issue a tax anticipation bond, “not to exceed $25 million,” to meet county costs including payroll before taxes are received. County Treasurer Al Nolette said it was necessary because the current fund balance will not cover those expenses as it had in past years.

All supervisors present voted yes.

Warren County overrides tax cap

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday, Oct. 17, overwhelmingly passed a local law to exceed the state-imposed tax cap.

Only Queensbury At-large Supervisor Brad Magowan voted against it.

Supervisors Ben Driscoll and Jack Diamond of Glens Falls were absent.

Putnam supervisor: ‘We all feel the same way’; let’s send these comments to Governor

At the start of Friday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, its chair, Argyle Town Supervisor Bob Henke, said, “This morning, I’ve been getting all kinds of messages and things about how well armed everybody was going to be, and what a threat it was going to be if things didn’t go well.”

It wasn’t clear if he was joking or serious when he continued, “If anybody feels that juvenile, start with the chairman. If you feel the need to brandish a weapon, start with me, ignore everybody else, and watch what happens next.”

Things never got that out of control despite the large turnout and emotional pleas. The only “lively” moment was an out-of-turn back and forth between one agitated spectator and Board members.

Putnam Town Supervisor Darrell Wilson answered the man’s questions, eventually asking him to continue his conversation if needed outside, but encouraging him to stay, otherwise.

At the close of the meeting, Mr. Wilson said, “We need to…send the public comments we’ve recorded to the Governor. What frustrated these voters here, these residents of Washington County, I think, we all feel that way in some form or fashion…

“Every one of us probably felt that each and every individual comment at some point in time hit home and resonated with us.” — Cathy DeDe

