BIG 40-Page Election Issue! Sent our man Ben to try out new Adk Karting. Some urge ‘Get tougher’ with ‘day spenders’ Auctioning Dick McGuire’s colossal collection. Thunder opener. Hudson Falls boat builders. Garrison Keillor at Hudson Falls Strand, Thurs., Nov. 6. Jimmer Fredette, other industees for GF Athletics Hall of Fame; Nov. 1. LG’s Zack Layton plans 30-home Bolton project, County Rt. 11. Launched 39 ‘Classic Boats’; builds luxury wooden boats in Hudson Falls. Portnoy effect: Pizzerias say his viral reviews increased sales. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

