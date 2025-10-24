Warren County funds Lake George TV but for 6 months, not the whole year

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday, Oct. 17, approved funding the Lake George TV promotional station by Hood Communications, a branch of Jesse Jackson’s Look TV.

But the Board cut the term of the contract from one year to six months, with a pro-rated payment of $137,400 in Occupancy Tax funding, versus the full year payment of $274,800.

The Board will require performance reports, “in a form approved by the County Attorney.”

The new funding period is from November 1 to April 30, 2026.

Voting no on the LG TV resolution were Supervisors Josh Patchett of Hague and Gene Merlino of Lake Luzerne.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved