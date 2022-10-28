Warren County plans ARPA $$ to first responders & 16 businesses

Warren County’s ARPA — American Rescue Plan Recover Act — Advisory Committee met again on Friday, Oct. 14, and recommended 21 recipients for funding, The Board of Supervisors has final say. Here are the recommendations.

5 First Responder groups

• $75,000 to the North Warren Emergency Squad

• $46,568 to the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad

• $37,435 to the Bay Ridge Fire Co.

• $30,000 to the Warrensburg Emergency Squad

• $13,817 to the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad

16 small businesses

• $50,000 to Lotus Estate, LLC, dba The Bond 1786 restaurant

• $50,000 to Painted Pony Championship Rodeo

• $50,000 to Rooster Amusements

• $50,000 to Stevenson Lumber

• $50,000 to J & J Transport

• $20,000 to Kind Cycling

• $19,000 to Adirondack Excursions (in addition to previously approved $30,000)

• $18,000 to North Country Guitar

• $14,750 to All Brands LLC

• $13,000 to Crafted

• $11,000 to All in Glass Studios

• $10,500 to My Almond Tree Shop

• $9,000 to Alchemy Bagel Cafe

• $6,875 to Brunetto’s Restaurant

• $5,000 to Puckers Gourmet

• $3,000 to Sticky’s Graphics

Corrections: ARPA Money

Two corrections to The Chronicle’s Oct. 13 list of funds granted to area non-profits and businesses by the Warren County Supervisors through ARPA, the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

• Adirondack Excursions, the only business receiving a grant in the prior round, received $30,000, not $75,000.

• The $32,335 awarded to the SUNY Research Foundation was to purchase 100 Chromebook computers, with charging equipment, for use by students in the SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury program, not for SUNY Adirondack students.

