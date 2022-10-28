What is this “Trunk or Treat?”



Organizes decorate their cars or other fun vehicles for Halloween and invite kids to “Trick or Treat” from the trunks. Locally, Up Yonda Farm in Bolton Landing pioneered it. It took off during the pandemic as a safely socially distanced event sticks — because it’s fun. Below are some such offerings around here.

At Up Yonda, Bolton

Up Yonda Farm in Bolton Landing offers its free “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m..

Info: upyondafarm.com

.

Children are invited to dress up in costume to Trick or Treat from decorated vehicles by local civic groups and individuals. Also: Pumpkin decorating, spooky stories by the fire, and live birds of prey! It’s on, rain or shine.

First Presbyterian GF



The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, located at 8 West Notre Dame Street, invites the public to their first-ever Trunk or Treat, free, family-friendly costume and candy event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Note that it overlaps with the downtown Glens Falls Boo 2 You, just down the street from 2 to 4 p.m.

Info: youthministry@fpcgf.org.

GF YMCA Sat. Oct. 29



The Glens Falls Family YMCA holds a Trunk or Treat party in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Y families and community members are invited to decorate their vehicles for the event. Prizes will be awarded (bring your own treats to distribute). Also: “Games, goodies and fun for the whole family.” The party moves inside in case of bad weather. Info, or to register: 793-3878.

Warren Cty. Sheriffs



The 2nd annual Warren County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat walk-through event is Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center on Route 9 in Lake George.

“Members of our Sheriff’s Office family will be in the the front parking area with a variety of agency vehicles — Police cars and more — “to share treats and maybe a few tricks with the children in our community.”

“It’s sure to be a SPOOK-tacular day,” they say.

Brant Lake parade, too



Brant Lake holds its Halloween parade will on Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Hub on Market Street.

Costumed Halloween participants will walk along the Mill Pond, past the waterfall to the Horicon Town Hall parking lot, where hot dogs and beverages will be available. That’s followed by Trunk or Treat candy party in the Town Hall lot from 5 to 7 p.m. Info: 494-3944.

Big trucks, by BOCES



The five-counties WSWHE BOCES offers Trucks and Treats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-5 p.m. at the Wilton F. Donald Myers Education Center at 15 Henning Road in Saratoga Springs. It’s free.

Students in the Early Childhood Education program and SkillsUSA programs are putting their own spin on the trunk-or-treat theme. Trucks from local businesses — many with ties to the BOCES CTE, Career & Technical Education programs — will gather in the parking lot, to give out treats to the public. Additional food items will be available for purchase.

On the pavement: Back hoes, excavators, dump trucks, cement trucks, a ladder truck, a tow plow, tractor trailers and more. Children and teens are encouraged to attend in costume.

