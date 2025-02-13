Warren County OK’s $2.5-million in Oc Tax for ORDA Ski Bowl project; some opposition

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved $2.5 million in Occupancy Tax Funds for the Town of Johnsburg — but not without dissent.

The last-minute request was to close a funding gap in the North Creek Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant project, required so the State Olympic Regional Development Authority can go forward with its plan to build a 120-room lodge and other amenities at the North Creek Ski Bowl. It’s set to open this Fall.

Johnsburg has already committed $7.6 million to the Wastewater plant project.

The $2.5 million is to be dispersed in 10 annual payments of $250,000, beginning this year.

Johnsburg Supervisor Kevin Bean said they were hoping ORDA would bear the additional cost, but that didn’t pan out.

“As of Feb. 19, our bids expire on the project. We would have to go back to voters and there’s a good chance it would not pass,” Mr. Bean said, and ORDA would not open their lodge in September.

He said they are in contact with agencies and “we have other options for funding,” that he described as promising, “but they would not come to fruition, if they come to fruition, until April or May.”

“This is a Hail Mary pass,” Mr. Bean said. He said if the other hoped-for funding comes through, they would not take the Oc Tax funds.

Mr. Crocitto, who chairs the county’s Occupancy Tax committee, where the request was first heard on Monday prior to the County Board meeting, objected.

He said he is concerned it sets a precedent of Oc Tax funds being used for infrastructure. Others echoed this issue.

Mr. Crocitto also worried about tying up too much of the County’s Occupancy Tax funds with such municipal projects.

“We already have four (similar) requests coming in,” he said.

County Attorney Larry Elmen said, “Absolutely definitely, by local law” Oc Tax funds may be used for municipal infrastructure projects, so long as they directly support tourism. He pointed to the County support of the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, for example.

Queensbury At-Large Supervisor Mike Wild suggested, “Let’s take some Oc Tax and build a fund for infrastructure.

He said, “This is a tragicomedy. Everything is last minute. There’s serious consequences no matter which way we go.”

Mr. Wild pointed to the risk the County took funding Winter Dreams at the Fort William Henry in Lake George (without naming that project). He said, “We think we will get paid back but that may not happen. Is this one worth the risk now?”

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said, “I’m very sympathetic….On the other hand, we said no to many of the non-profits (requesting Oc Tax funding) because we said we didn’t have enough money. I think ORDA needs to step in here and do what’s right.”

The resolution passed with yes votes from Ron Conover of Bolton, Josh Maday of Chester, Mr. Bean, Gene Merlino of Lake Luzerne, Frank Thomas of Stony Creek, Deb Runyon of Thurman, and Board Chair Kevin Geraghty of Warrensburg.

Also voting yes: Jack Diamond, Nancy Turner, Dan Bruno and Ben Driscoll of Glens Falls; and Mr. Wild, Mr. Magowan and Nate Etu of Queensbury.

Voting no were Mr. Crocitto, Josh Patchett of Hague and Mr. Strough and Dave Strainer of Queensbury.

Supervisors Haley Gilligan, Glens Falls, and Mike Geraci, Horicon, were absent.

