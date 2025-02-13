Gore skiing fatality

Kevin Colwell, 53, founder and CEO of the Capital District-based Colwell Law Group, died in a skiing accident at Gore Mountain on Saturday.

“This is an immense tragedy for all of us at the Colwell Law Group,” its COO Jennifer Stevens said in a statement.

“Kevin built not just a business, but a family, and the loss of his presence is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him.”

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, State Police responded to the area of the Sagamore Trail at Gore Mountain Ski Resort in North Creek after a severely injured skier had been discovered there.

“Bystanders and ski patrol staff attempted all life-saving measures available,” the State Police press release said. “Despite their efforts, the skier was declared deceased at the scene.”

Colwell Law Group said it has offices in Albany, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse and Rochester, and has been in practice for nearly two decades.

Gore death impacts opening of Hickory

Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg has “plenty of powder” and had hoped to open this weekend for the first time this season, but inspection of their lifts has been delayed due to the investigation of the death at Gore Mountain. Some “people are hiking up,” Clint Braidwood told The Chronicle Tuesday. They are open now only for “back country/skinning.”

