Retired City Clerk Bob Curtis will run in Ward 5 as Republican

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Bob Curtis “is coming out of retirement” to run as a Republican for the Ward 5 seat on the Glens Falls Common Council, City GOP Chair Matt Brown wrote in a message announcing the Committee’s endorsements.

Mr. Curtis long served as City Clerk and previously as Mayor’s Assistant.

The full list of candidates endorsed by the Glens Falls Republican Committee:

Ward 2: Bob Landry, seeking a second term for Common Council. He is the retired director of the Glens Falls Housing Authority.

Ward 3: Magen MacDavid making her second run for the Warren County Board of Supervisors. She works for St. Mary’s Academy.

Ward 3: Matt Webster for Common Council. The first-time candidate is employed by Van Dusen & Steves Land Surveyors.

Ward 4: Dan Bruno seeking re-election as County Supervisor. The self-employed engineer who currently chairs the Glens Falls Planning Board.

Ward 5: Bob Curtis for Council.

Republican City Chair Mr. Brown said in a message to The Chronicle, “We would love to have a candidate for every position, and as a committee are still working to find some great talent to help move our city forward. As time is of the essence, we felt it appropriate to share our slate as it stands.”

On the GF Democratic side

City Democratic Committee Chair Larry Dudley says, “We are still a few weeks away from petitioning season. Endorsements would come after the petitioning.”

In the Glens Falls mayoral race, incumbent Bill Collins and Ward 3 Common Council member Diana Palmer, have both declared for Mayor, triggering an expected Democratic primary.

Prior to offical endorsements, Mr. Dudley listed these Democrats planning to run for reelection in November:

Ward 1: Jack Diamond for County Board of Supervisors and Ed Donohue for Common Council.

Ward 2: Haley Gilligan for County Board of Supervisors.

Ward 3: Nancy Turner, County Board.

Ward 4: Ben Lapham, for Common Council.

Ward 5: Ben Driscoll, County Board.

Ward 5: Mary Gooden is not seeking re-election to her Council seat to instead run for Councilmember-at-Large. (Republican Jim Clark announced he will not seek reelection to the At-Large seat.)

Mr. Dudley said he expects Democrats will also field Common Council candidates in Wards 3 and 5.

