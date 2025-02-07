Warren County GOP chair McNulty: ‘Stop the madness’; no one’s ahead for Rep. Republican nod

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “The headline should read, ‘Stop the Madness’,” Warren County Republican Chair Tim McNulty says of fevered rumors about the Republican nominee will be to fill Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s seat when she presumably becomes U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Mr. McNulty laments, “It’s just getting to the point that we’ve got candidates and insiders and other people not involved in the process putting out press releases and telling the world, I’m a front runner.

“You’re not a front runner, because, as we said all along, there is no race. Right now there is no vacancy.

“When the resignation occurs, depending upon what New York State does, maybe in 90 days, or now maybe longer,” — given reports that Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrats may pass legislation to delay the vote to June or even November — “we’ll have an election.”

“There have been discussions, there have been interviews,” Mr. McNulty says of the Republican chairs’ process.

“There’s been discussions about going with an electable, elected candidate, someone experienced that’s run for office. There’s been discussions about going after new blood, because that could be exciting.”

