Congress race finance report

By Maury Thompson, Special to The Chronicle

Blake Gendebien, the dairy farmer from Lisbon in St. Lawrence County endorsed Tuesday by the 15 Democratic county chairs, raised $266,602 in December and had $252,341 in his campaign fund as of Dec. 31, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Democratic county chairs said Tuesday they selected him to be their nominee in the expected House race to fill the seat Rep. Elise Stefanik will vacate to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Mr. Gendebien’s fund-raising was assisted by the “left of center” Defeat Extremists political action committee (PAC), which says it focuses on Democratic candidates seeking to defeat Republican incumbents. Its website says it primarily assists in networking between candidates and potential donors.

The website does not identify its board of directors or senior staff members.

The finance report said Mr. Gendebien received contributions from at least 20 states. His largest listed contribution in December was $3,500 from Peter Gendebien of Ogdensburg. Other contributions of $2,000 or more were: Joseph Kaempler of McClean, VA, $2,000; Danny Sekhon, Ogdensburg, $3,000; Judith Penski, Colton, $3,300; Leslie Schenck, New Hartford, $3,000.



•

Republican Anthony Constantino personally loaned his campaign $2.6 million, but had not yet received any outside contributions. He had $2.3 million in his campaign fund, as of Dec. 31.

Mr. Constantino, who owns a printing and packaging supply company in Amsterdam, spent $293,113 on his campaign in December, primarily for advertising consulting, production and placement.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved