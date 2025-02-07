Council rejects Mayor’s free parking plan for Elm St. lot

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

As promised in his State of the City address, Mayor Bill Collins proposed at the January 28 Common Council meeting to waive parking fines in the Elm Street lot.

He wanted to address parking lost in the South Street lot as Bonacio begins Phase Two of its DRI redevelopment plan.

It didn’t go as the Mayor hoped.

Ward 4 Councilman Ben Lapham said: “I am wondering why we are limiting to Elm Street, if there’s other city parking nearby that might be allowed to take in some of the overflow….How about other lots?”

Mayor Collins replied, “What lots would you suggest?”

Mr. Lapham: “If there’s any in the downtown area that are off street? How about some relief for parking on-street? I would like to see more of the city reaching out to find places to park.”

Mayor, seeming off-guard: “The resolution is to waive the enforcement in this lot. If you’d like me to waive other….I don’t know that there’s many, off the top of my head, of city-owned parking lots you’d like us to consider…

Mr. Lapham: “I would say consider all of the city lots that are off street for this time frame.…enumerate them and add that to this resolution.” He mentioned “The Cooling Arena,” which has a city-owned lot included in the lease with the Coalition overseeing the arena.

Mayor: “I don’t agree but… does anyone second that — to include other lots…?”

Mr. Lapham clarified: “To include ANY off-street parking in the City that is available.”

At-Large Member Jim Clark asked, “Are you including the parking garage” on Park Street?

Mr. Lapham said, “Sure. Why not?”

City Attorney Karen Judd asked, “So we’re not going to collect revenue on the parking garage?”

Mr. Lapham: “I’m saying, if we’re going to suspend rules and have a committee after another committee (for parking) then I’d say make the rule across the board, or don’t make it at all.”

Mr. Lapham was also questioning the Mayor’s plan to form a new parking task force when Mr. Lapham said the existing Special Projects Committee was already addressing parking.

Ward 2’s Bob Landry said, “I’ve talked about parking in downtown Glens Falls for 45 years…both as private property owner with a business and running a government agency (the Housing Authority)…In the conversations we’ve had with downtown business people, they’re looking for some relief but I don’t think they are looking for relief that large.”

Mr. Landry: “I also caution us not to enter into something you can’t get out of. If you say there isn’t going to be any penalty for parking anywhere in downtown Glens Falls, I don’t want to be part of opening that discussion back up in the future.”

Mr. Lapham questioned Mr. Landry directly on downtown parking in general.

“This is my frustration…” Mr. Lapham said. “We were making good traction and getting something done (on the Special Projects Committee) until somebody came in and muddled the whole thing.”

Mr. Lapham said the Mayor’s “demand” to the Special Projects Committee was to collect more money in parking fees, and this “busted up what the committee was able to do.”

“This is why I would like to see, for the City, if we’re going to gift this parking lot — I’m just saying, do not enforce it in other City owned parking lots.”

Mr. Landry: “And I say I support the taxpayers of the city, who are not asking for that.”

With no Council member offering to amend the Resolution as Mr. Lapham suggested, the Mayor again called the question on his original Resolution.

Two long pauses, when the Mayor requested a motion and then a second, for a roll call vote.

Mr. Clark and Ward One’s Ed Donahue complied — but the resolution failed.

Council members Clark, Donohue, Landry and Lapham all voted no. Ward 3’s Dr. Palmer abstained, citing lack of notice and no time to seek input from her constituents.

