So. Glens Falls Holiday Parade shifts to evening, will add lights

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The South Glens Falls Holiday Parade on Sunday, Nov. 23 will start at 5 p.m. with a focus on lighted displays.

“Twas the LIGHT Before Christmas!” is the theme of the 2025 parade, which is presented by the South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company.

“Over the last few years,” says parade organizer Meg Quinn, “we have sent out surveys and talked to community members and parade participants and asked folks what their thoughts were about a parade with lights.

“The response was overwhelmingly YES!”

“We wanted to try something a little different,” Mrs. Quinn says. “That’s not to say it will stay like this, but trying something new sounded fun.”

“It’s more of an ‘evening’ parade than a night parade,” she said, “so although it will start at dusk, everyone will be tucked in at home before bedtime.”

“Everything is the same as previous years except we moved the start time by 4 hours” — to 5 p.m., Mrs. Quinn said in an email conversation. “The lineup, the route, and the fun are all the same!”

Applications to participate in the parade are open to Monday, Nov. 10.

Info: parade@sgffire.org.

High school marching bands compete for the “Best Musical Group trophy” — and as a thank you, each receives a donation back to their music department.

Northern Builders has taken over the “chief” sponsorship this year, Mrs. Quinn says. Other sponsors are St Michael’s Church, the South Glens Falls Faculty Association and NBT bank.

Mrs. Quinn also offers “a special shout out” to the Village of SGF, Town of Moreau and the Saratoga County Sherriff Dept “for their support.”

