WACM ups the ante: June 13 International Cuisine Fest, LG

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Glens Falls’s World Awareness Children’s Museum plans an ambitious, greatly expanded “International Cuisine” food fest fund-raiser Saturday, June 13, at the Charles R. Wood Park’s Festival Commons in Lake George.

WACM director Bethanie Lawrence told The Chronicle, “After this year when we couldn’t hold any events, we are hoping to raise a quarter of our annual budget from the event. That would be about $50,000.”

She said, “We usually get 200 to 230 people…This year we are hoping for 400 people, because of the outdoor capacity at the location — and we are doing a lot of marketing.”

Ms. Lawrence said, “It will be a family friendly festival style picnic, with live music, lots of restaurants and kids’ activities.”

Admission will be $80 for adults — including a choice of two tapas-style meals from a broad selection by participating restaurants. There’s a “Young Professionals” $65 ticket option for ages under 35.

Admission for children will be $30, including choice of one meal.

The annual International Cuisine fund-raiser has long been a semi-casual grown-up party whose centerpiece is a buffet of international foods donated by area restaurants, plus live and silent auctions. It often included international-themed costume displays and entertainment.

Last year it went virtual, with options to receive restaurant vouchers and watch cooking demos online.

WACM’s building at 89 Warren Street has been mostly closed to the public since Covid hit. The museum hosts about three in-person children’s activities each week — themed art, science or story time offerings, typically limited to six young participants and their parents. From July 5 to 30,l they plan four sessions of on-site, limited participation children’s summer camps.

WACM info: 793-2773 or www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.

