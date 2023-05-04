Unkauf gets Glens Falls Planning Board OK for 4 murals in his ambitious Muralgarten

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

The Glens Falls Planning Board approved four murals Tuesday night for Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf’s “Muralgarten” project — and they seemed supportive the overall project.



Artists will be Hannah Williams, of Glens Falls, on the back of 182 Maple. Sarah Calzada, of Bolton, on the front of 188 Maple. Jedidiah Murphy on the face of Community Action. Eric Unkauf and team for the flag rooftop at 182 Maple.

Mr. Unkauf’s Muralgarten project also went in front of the Planning Board for a preliminary sketch plan review.

He presented plans on a 3-4 year timeframe and a “10 year build concept.”

“This is not something that’s going to happen overnight,” he said.

The Planning Board seemed receptive, while pointing out some hurdles they said Mr. Unkauf would need to address.

Member Art Belden expressed concern about the 10-year timetable.

Mr. Unkauf called 10 years a “worst case scenario.” He said the project will be financed with his own money plus donations. If “we don’t get any big foundation grants, and we scrape together, $30, $40, $50,000 a year, and it takes 10 years.”



Mr. Unkauf said the Muralgarten nonprofit needs “to put two good solid years of progress in financials. Then we can go realistically apply — it doesn’t mean we’re going to get it — but we can apply to the National Endowment for the Arts, we can apply to Empire State Development.”

Another issue raised stems from the shipping containers Mr. Unkauf hopes to use as art installations. Structures over 100 square feet must be permitted as accessory structures in Glens Falls.

Mr. Unkauf asked if permits would be needed if they are truck trailers on wheels. Planning Board Chair Ethan Hall said no, those would be vehicles.

Overall, the Planning Board showed enthusiasm for the project and was complimentary of Mr. Unkauf.

“I think it’s great,” member Brigit Culligan said, adding, “Any public art, I think it’s really worthwhile.”

“You’ve done an amazing job in that whole area. And I know that you are a huge advocate for that neighborhood. And you have a lot of really good ideas,” she said.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved