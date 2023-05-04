Asked: Your favorite tree?

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor



What is your favorite tree? is the question we posed last week to our digital subscribers. Answers were interesting as always. I’m happy that two people (see final replies) chose a tree that is my favorite, too.



of Lake Luzerne: The Willow Tree is my favorite as it bends, flows and and goes with the times whatever comes its way, i.e. weather, insects, and more. While many see the Willow as a sad and weeping tree, I view it as a survivor and symbol of rebirth, hope.of Glens Falls: My favorite tree is the magnolia because of its early and beautiful flowers. I’ve seen many in the Glens Falls area.of Corinth: American Basswood, aka Linden, because it’s shapely and the flowers are intoxicatingly fragrant, though not much to look at. (Worked in Manhattan in a building next to an allé of them, and the aroma was sucked into the ventilation system every May or June – natural aromatherapy). Also, possibly the best shade tree around., Glens Falls: My favorite tree is the tree my family grew up with that happened to be the Rockefeller Christmas tree this past holiday season.of Ballston Spa: My little Christmas tree I planted in Plattsburgh, NY in the year 2000. Every time I go back I check it to be sure it has not been cut down as I planted it at the far end of my front yard to block the sight of traffic. It is still there and it is so big now. It looks perfect! I was so proud of that little twig when first planted. It will always hold a special place in my heart because I buried my beloved cat there as well.of Glens Falls: I love white birch trees. My husband used to love red maples – which are also nice.of Moreau: My Rose of Sharon given to me by a friend from her yard. When I planted it I thought it was a medium size bush. It has grown really tall and not in a great spot for a tree! But it is beautiful. Lololof Glens Falls: The big elm tree on upper Glen St. – everybody’s favorite.

Paul Cordes, Queensbury: The Elm on the edge of Glen St. near the YMCA, Lone Elm.



Mark Frost: Propelled me to photograph it — again.

