Town & Village of Lake George to seek NYS $10-million DRI, like Glens Falls got

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Town of Lake George, in partnership with Lake George Village, will seek a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from New York State.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson tells The Chronicle, they hope to apply for the next round of grants in September 2023.

Lake George Village is the required, designated “downtown,” Mr. Dickinson said. Some of the project will continue restoration of sidewalks on Canada Street.

It will also include the “big project” proposal, previously noted in The Chronicle, to convert to a dormitory for J-1 international student workers an unused hotel on Canada Street, just across the Village line, Mr. Dickinson said.

The site could potentially include parking, an environmental park on West Brook and commercial space.

“We have a committee put together for it, that is meeting monthly, and we have subcommittees,” Mr. Dickinson said.

Dan Barusch, director of Planning and Zoning for the Town and for the Village of Lake George, is heading the effort.

Warren County Economic Development Corporation CEO Jim Siplon is a member, Mr. Dickinson said.

This is the same “DRI” competitive grant series that Glens Falls received in 2016, in the first round after it was announced by then-Gov. Cuomo. It helped fund Saratoga developer Sonny Bonacio’s 14 Hudson Street project, and is driving Mr. Bonacio’s Elm and South Street projects, and the City’s Market Center plan, among other efforts.

Mr. Siplon, then COO of Just Water, was on the original Glens Falls DRI committee.

