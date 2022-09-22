Locals’ input sought, quickly for mural on side of Wood Theater

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Arts District of Glens Falls is planning another mural — on the alley wall of the Charles R. Wood Theater facing SPoT Coffee.

The theme is to reflect Glens Falls history, with about 30 images along the length of the wall, Arts District member Chad Rabinovitz tells The Chronicle.

They are seeking public input on what to include, but Mr. Rabinovitz said they need to move quickly so the artist can complete the painting before the weather is too cold and in time to qualify for Downtown Revitalization grant funds promised for the project.

Deadline for input is Tuesday, Sept. 27. Link to participate: artsdistrictgf.com/public-art/.

“It can be something from now, or from 50 years ago,” Mr. Rabinovitz said. Unlike the Arts District’s prior murals, this one will not occupy the whole wall. It will run its 130-foot length, primarily eye level at about 13 feet high.

Final decisions are with the Arts District and building owner, the Wood Theater Board, Mr. Rabinovitz said.

He said the selected artist Michael Ferrarell of Chicago specializes in murals after making “deep dives” into local history.

Mr. Ferrarell aims to come up with a design plan in time to bring it to the Glens Falls Planning Board’s October meeting, Mr. Rabinovitz said.

Shirt Factory seeks 2 mural proposals

The Shirt Factory, owned by Eric Unkauf and located on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls, seeks proposals for murals on two of the building’s exterior spaces.

The first is for an “immersive” art work in the back loading dock entrance. It would include the masonry walls below the dock, cement slab floor, wood ceiling, metal railings, rear wall and entry door. It doesn’t have to be representational, said the Shirt Factory.

The second request is for the northeast corner of the Shirt Factory’s annex building at 18 Curran Lane.

See the Shirt Factory Facebook page for specs, details and links to submit.

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved