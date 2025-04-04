Timeline develops; Lapham asks questions in death of Michelle McFarren

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “The investigating detectives have developed a timeline,” and “have conducted interviews” regarding the death of Michelle McFarren, City Communications Director Paul Ghenoiu tells The Chronicle. Ms. McFarren’s body was discovered in a clothing donation bin on fire behind Talk of the Town restaurant on Broad Street, around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 6.

The Chronicle requested an update from Glens Falls Police Chief Jarred Smith and Mayor Bill Collins on her death.

Mr. Ghenoiu replied, “The city is still waiting for the final reports from NYS Police Forensic investigators and NYS Fire investigators. I am told that it may be some time before we receive them.”

He repeated prior police reports “that there was no danger to the public…it was an isolated incident, and the immediate cause of death was related to the fire.”

Glens Falls Fourth Ward Council Member Ben Lapham asked his own questions at the March 25 Common Council meeting. He read into the record a letter he said he sent on March 19 to Chief Smith, the Mayor and Council members.

Mr. Gheniou says the Chief responded to Mr. Lapham on March 26.

The Chief’s response, obtained by The Chronicle, confirms the 911 calls.

The initial police report noted two 911 calls made around 9:30 p.m. on March 5, the night before. They asked for anyone with information to come forward, and said additional details would be forthcoming when available.

Chief Smith wrote in response to Mr. Lapham, “I would advise you that this is still an open investigation, As a member of the public you will be entitled to this full report, as with any other case, when the investigation is completed, and we release an update.”

Mr. Lapham asked, on the record, “Where are the promised ‘More details?’ What is the connection to the two 911 calls made in the area around 9:30 p.m.?

Mr. Lapham quoted a brief 911 clip obtained and aired by News Channel 13 and asked, “What is the process the police follow when someone reports that they are being chased? What is the process when people report they’re stuck in a container and can’t get out? The family and friends said that the Glens Falls Police Department failed McFarren, and this ongoing silence only makes the City look worse.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved