Glens Falls okays $10,000 to move & re-erect South St. Pavilion at Shirt Factory

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Common Council at its Tuesday, March 25, meeting approved providing $10,000 of City Occupancy Tax funds to help Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf move the Glens Falls Farmers Market Pavilion to his Cooper Street complex.

The City amended its resolution to give $5,000 now to move the Pavilion, pending approval by the Planning Board of its siting at the Shirt Factory, and $5,000 when Mr. Unkauf installs at least part of the structure on his property.



The amendment was suggested by At-Large Council Member Jim Clark, who noted that Oc Tax funds can’t simply be used to remove the pavilion. It must be re-installed for public use to support events and tourism — in this case the 50 festivals and other events Mr. Unkauf said take place each year at the Shirt Factory.

Mr. Unkauf said he plans to break the structure into three sections, with at least one re-installed perhaps this year.

The pavilion was acquired by Bonacio Development when it purchased the South Street parking lot property from the City of Glens Falls for Phase 2 of its projects on South and Elm Street.

Bonacio Development has promised Mr. Unkauf $5,000 toward the relocation.

It was to be demolished when no entity volunteered to take it, even for free, given the expected cost of at least $100,000 to move it, Mayor Bill Collins had said.

An 11th hour appeal by community member Pema Reed encouraged Mr. Unkauf to take it on with his in-house crew.

