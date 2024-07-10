Teens charged in Glens Falls stabbing, arson, more

Glens Falls Police have arrested several juveniles on felony level charges over the last few months, the department announced in a Facebook post.

The police reported an attempted arson of a Maple Street commercial building. The Police said at the Board of Public Safety meeting that arson was attempted at the Queensbury Hotel. Minor damage to the building’s exterior area was reported.

The department alleged the subjects identified at the scene poured a flammable su bstance on the building’s exterior before setting it on fire.

Charged with 2nd degree attempted arson and first degree reckless endangerment were Patrick Estevane, 19, of Glens Falls, and two youths, 17 and 16.

A 15-year-old was charged with 2nd degree assault for allegedly using a knife to cut another 15-year-old in City Park in June. The injury required medical treatment. The alleged suspect fled and was later identified and charged to appear in Warren County Juvenile Court. Police the teens were acquaintances and the assault stemmed from a previous incident.

Two 13-year-old juveniles were charged with 3rd degree burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief for allegedly breaking into a commercial business on Dix Avenue in May three times. Police said the juveniles damaged the building and stole several items. They will appear in Warren County Juvenile Court.