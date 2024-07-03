Our July 3 front page

Happy Independence Day! So much to do on July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7! Shepard Park stage destroyed by fire. Trump vs. Biden reactions. Glens Falls installs security cameras in parks. Dog bitten by rattlesnake. ProcellaCOR used in Lake George after Muller lifts restraining order. Paula Collins’ ‘reeducation camp’ comment blew up in race vs. Elise Stefanik. City Park stabbing under investigation; ‘no public danger’. Jimmer joins Reese’s. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.