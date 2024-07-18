TD Bank will close its only Glens Falls branch Sept. 20

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

TD Bank — the Canadian-owned successor to what started as First National Bank of Glens Falls on Aug. 1, 1853 — will close its Maple Street downtown drive-through branch as of Sept. 20.



No comment was available from TD Bank, but a notice was posted in the window of the branch as required by law.

“This store is closing September 20, 2024, but we’re still close by,” it headlined. Beneath, it said, “Expect the same friendly faces and great service as this nearby locations:

• 54 Quaker Road, Queensbury

• 99 Main Street South Glens Falls”

First National Bank of Glens Falls, which later changed its name to Evergreen Bank, long had its headquarters at 237 Glen Street, in the white building faced with Vermont marble.

Its “white bank” was directly across the street from the “red bank” of Glens Falls National Bank, which was likewise locally headquartered but remains so.

In 1988 Banknorth of Burlington, Vermont, acquired Evergreen Bancorp for $291.2 million. In 2004 TD Bank ­— Toronto-Dominion Bank ­— became the majority owner of Banknorth.

