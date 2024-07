Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Alan Decker, whose Decker’s Pondscapes of Rotterdam is doing the construction, said the redo of the fountain on Warren Street downtown next to the bear mural should be finished by this Friday.

It will have cascading waterfalls and is built of local stone, Mr. Decker said.

It’s a Glens Falls Business Improvement District project.



