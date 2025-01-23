Friday, January 24, 2025

Surprised by Wood Theater full house for Troy Ramey

January 23, 2025 Hot Copy

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Who even were all these people? The Wood Theater was sold out on Friday night for Troy Ramey, an independent country-soul-rock edged singer-songwriter and effusive storyteller who’d booked the show himself, then filled the place — overbooked by about 20 seats, even, Wood Director Emily Murphy told The Chronicle — at $45 a seat.

Mr. Ramey told The Chronicle in advance of the show, “I’m always on the hunt for beautiful theaters….I found the Wood by chance and I’m so happy I did.”

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Troy Ramey sold out the Wood Theater in Glens Falls on Friday night.
“I am still fully independent, self booked, managed, and promoted. I’ve sold over 5,000 tickets and counting, over 20 shows in the past 12 months.”

A Vermont native, now in Long Island, he’s a former contestant on season 12 of The Voice. Still, a quick informal survey of nearby audience members yielded no clear understanding of how everyone found this show.

He was relentless on Social Media.

With Todd Michaelsen, right, Granville native, fellow indie musician touring solo and with his band My Pet Dragon. Chronicle photos/Cathy DeDe
The crowd skewed to young middle-aged. Not the usual suspects.

Mr. Ramey delivered — sincere, open, a genuine storyteller sharing life experiences, powerful voice, touring with a killer electric guitarist and band.

Granville native Todd Michaelsen opened the show. Recently returned home from Brooklyn, he said afterward, he’s a longtime friend of Troy’s. They said they met at a festival in Utica, where Michaelsen was playing with his band My Pet Dragon.

