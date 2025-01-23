Surprised by Wood Theater full house for Troy Ramey

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Who even were all these people? The Wood Theater was sold out on Friday night for Troy Ramey, an independent country-soul-rock edged singer-songwriter and effusive storyteller who’d booked the show himself, then filled the place — overbooked by about 20 seats, even, Wood Director Emily Murphy told The Chronicle — at $45 a seat.

Mr. Ramey told The Chronicle in advance of the show, “I’m always on the hunt for beautiful theaters….I found the Wood by chance and I’m so happy I did.”

“I am still fully independent, self booked, managed, and promoted. I’ve sold over 5,000 tickets and counting, over 20 shows in the past 12 months.”

A Vermont native, now in Long Island, he’s a former contestant on season 12 of The Voice. Still, a quick informal survey of nearby audience members yielded no clear understanding of how everyone found this show.

He was relentless on Social Media.

The crowd skewed to young middle-aged. Not the usual suspects.

Mr. Ramey delivered — sincere, open, a genuine storyteller sharing life experiences, powerful voice, touring with a killer electric guitarist and band.

Granville native Todd Michaelsen opened the show. Recently returned home from Brooklyn, he said afterward, he’s a longtime friend of Troy’s. They said they met at a festival in Utica, where Michaelsen was playing with his band My Pet Dragon.

