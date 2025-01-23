Cool Arena: We aim to bring more cagematch events

A website offering tickets to the February 7 Cage Wars event at the Cool Insuring Arena said it is sold out as of Tuesday.

NY-21 congressional hopeful Anthony Constantino has promoted the event, offering the tickets for free. He has said Roger Stone and retired MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal will attend.

Politics aside, Cool Insuring Arena CEO Jeff Mead said he plans to host more cagematch events like this.

“The goal is to do a few of these a year, not just a one and done,” he said.

Mr. Mead said the arena is currently talking with fight promoter Tim Rankins about another event this Fall.

“If we can bring 4,000 people downtown on a weekend night. It’s good for us, and certainly good for downtown Glens Falls and Warren County, and that’s what we’re all about,” Mr. Mead said.

“Bringing events to the building and bringing people to Warren County, that’s our mission statement, and that’s what we’re all about. Not the politics, just to bring people in, to entertain people in Glens Falls.”

As for the Feb. 7 event, Mr. Mead touted the “Matt Secors of the world and some local guys” — like Matt Boyce — “that are going to be inside the cage.”

“So hopefully it’s a night of entertainment and fun. That’s all we’re hoping for,” he said.

