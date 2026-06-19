SUNY Adk.’s $35.8-million budget plan

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

SUNY Adirondack’s proposed budget for the 2026-27 academic year is $35,828,439. SUNY Adirondack president Dr. Anastasia Urtz and college administrators presented it to the Community College committees of both Warren and Washington Counties, its joint municipal sponsors, on June 5.

Both county committees approved the proposed budget at the meeting.

If the full board’s adopt it, Warren County’s portion will be $2,844,766, an increase of $168,735, about 6.3%, over the prior year.

Washington County’s portion is $2,107,234, is an increase of $124,989 or also 6.3% over its prior year contribution, the County noted.

The numbers include a previously agreed upon, six-year phase-in of county contributions, to bring the combined local share to one-third of operating expenses.

Warren County, in a news release, pitched the College budget as “a decline of 1.6 percent.” The total proposed budget is actually up, but only slightly, by about $225,000 over 2025-26.

The College does show a decrease in operating expenses of approximately $536,000 from last year

It shows an increase in its restricted grant budget of almost $760,000. Those funds are derived from income sources other than the two counties or tuition.

The major driver for increased expected grants next year is $1 million of a five-year, $5 million Health Education and Life-Skills Program (HELP) grant from the state Department of Health, to support students in health care fields.

Notably, the college reported to the two counties that it reduced staff salaries last year by $1.1 million, through attrition, and that it ran a surplus in 2025-2026. The reduced staffing level is expected to continue into the next budget year, the College said.



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The 2026-27 SUNY Adirondack budget also includes a 1.25 percent tuition increase for students, said a notice in the Warren County Board of Supervisors weekly news release.

The college is adding new degree programs in health science, and a environmental science and teaching program, and is “refreshing” its master plan to optimize use of space, Warren County said.



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Public hearings on the budget are expected Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m., at the Warren and Washington County Municipal Centers, respectively.

Both full boards will likely vote at those same July 17 meetings to finally approve the budget, or not.

All of these County meetings— including the June 5 joint committee meeting introducing the budget — are recorded and available to view on the counties’ Youtube channels.

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