Our June 18 front page

Happy Father’s Day, Dads!! Jackson Heights 2nd-grader ‘ran out,’ got home. Sunday in the UK. 22-year-old with a plan! Hotel’s Cooper’s Cave mural restored. Katy’s Wine & Whiskey Bar at South & Elm eyes June 29 opening. Man dies, hit by car on Morgan Ave., GF. Corinth man charged with concealing corpse. 17 horses die in fire at Saratoga Harness. GF’s Sadie Palmer: NYS shot put title. SUNY Adk.’s $35.8-million budget plan. Greenwich gets $4.5-million from NY Forward to boost 10 projects downtown. Saturday in Glens Falls: Fit Fest, Farmers Market, new Summer Jam. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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