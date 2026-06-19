Jackson Heights 2nd-grader ‘ran out,’ got home

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

“A second-grader ran out of Jackson Heights Elementary yesterday afternoon and was subsequently found safe at their home,” Skye Heritage, Glens Falls Schools Public Relations Director, told The Chronicle.

“As soon as the child was noted to be missing, at approximately 12:40 p.m., search protocols were activated.”

The child’s grandmother, Lisa Bombard, told The Chronicle the youth had been sent to the principal’s office for behavioral issues during recess the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10.

She alleges the person who sent him to the principal’s office “didn’t bother to see if anyone was in there,” so the child, who “cannot be left alone” because of “high anxiety” got out of the office through a “push door” before “panic took over” and he wandered outside.

“He should have been monitored and kept safe,” Mrs. Bombard said. “He’s eight years old.”

She said a Ridge Street resident in his 70s named Tom saw her grandson running down the street “very upset.”

She said he asked the child where he lived and walked him home from the corner of Jackson Avenue and Ridge Street to their home on Everts Avenue, a “15 to 20 minute walk in 90 degree weather.”

She said her grandson came running into the house “frantic” saying, “This man brought me home.” Mrs. Bombard said, “My heart sunk,” but that she expressed her gratitude for the man’s help.

“I’m very thankful the man was there,” she said. “This could have went horribly wrong for my grandson. This world is not exactly the safest place anymore. He could have been hit by a car, abducted, or gotten lost. No child should be put through that.”

Glens Falls Police Detective Seth French told The Chronicle that John Norton, the district’s School Resource Officer, was at the high school when he was notified at 1:02 p.m. of a child reported missing.

Upon arriving at Jackson Heights, Officer Norton was informed by staff that Mrs. Bombard had called saying the child was safe at her residence. Officer Norton then went to the house to confirm the child’s safety.

Detective French told The Chronicle Tuesday the police department is conducting an “open investigation” into the incident, but “no charges have been filed at this time.” He said, “We’re looking into the circumstances.”

The Chronicle asked Mrs. Bombard if her grandson would return to Jackson Heights this year.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “He is not going back the rest of the year, nor is his sister. He doesn’t want to go back.”

She said, “Up until recently he’s liked the school” but “next year, I don’t know if he’s going back. I don’t know if we can trust them anymore.”

Superintendent Krislynn Dengler told The Chronicle, “We have safety protocols in place for all students, and will be including more individualized protocols for both staff members and students in light of this event. Our first concern is for the well-being of every student, and while we are thankful this student is unharmed, we will adjust our protocols accordingly.”

Ms. Heritage told The Chronicle the day after the incident the district “is reviewing safety protocols and student response plans” and “a review process is underway to make every adjustment necessary to ensure student safety moving forward.”

The Chronicle asked Tuesday about specific allegations by Mrs. Bombard, but Ms. Heritage and Dr. Dengler had not replied by press-time.

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