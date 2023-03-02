Student chairs: Lessons learned from choosing the recipients

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “SHMD can really change a recipient’s life,” Lucy Zimolka, a 2023 student chair, told The Chronicle. “The dance is fun but the cause is really what matters.”

The students select the recipients.

Logan Mahoney said, “The process can especially give freshmen or newer students at South High the opportunity to learn why and who we dance for.”

Don Manegdeg said, “The process is exhausting, as there are so many deserving, and only a few may go on to be chosen. But the empathy is there; you can feel the connection each student has with the recipients as they hear their stories within the room.

“That is what makes me so proud of being a South High student….We may have our differences (but) our ability to care for those in need is a trait we all share.”

Hazel Crossman said, “I think what has the most impact on me…is how many people in our community are suffering.

“I am not naive to the struggles people face, but hearing their stories in their own words always serves as a reminder of how fortunate most people are to have good health.”

“Knowing that people you know are fighting day-to-day battles and are not deserving of the way life is treating them breaks your heart. However, I am incredibly proud of the resilience and strength they show, and that goes to all of our recipients, past and present.”

Jillian Capozucca was struck by “how selfless these amazing people are. While they are all going through hardships and rough times, they think about others.

“Many recipients requested less money than they needed, which really embodies marathon and what it’s about, helping others, even when our feet hurt, and being proud to do so.”

Sydney Hart said applicants “really appreciated the time we took to just simply review and consider theirs….When we let them know they were selected, all candidates were so grateful and eager to do whatever they could do to help us, even though this dance is all for them!”

Brandin Luman said, “Even though we help so many people there are still so many people with truly awful things going on in their lives that we don’t get to help.”

Mary Fitzsimmons said she appreciated calling to inform recipients who had been selected: “I’ve never been put in a situation before to tell life changing news to somebody, and to experience that now and see how grateful and appreciative people are when receiving it, gave me a feeling I know I won’t ever get again.”

