SHMD Alumni are all-in as well

South High alumni return to volunteer and actively fund-raise for the Marathon Dance.

Meghan Page, class of 2018, heads the alumni crew this year. Also on the committee: Prior chair Katrina Greene (Class of 2008), Adam Basile (2019), Quinn Beattie (2012), Sarah DeLuke (2014), Xavier DeLuke (2014), Melissa Rivers (1998), Aiden Taylor (2021) and Renee Varney (1997).

“This year we had a fund-raiser at Raymour & Flanigan in Saratoga,” Meghan tells The Chronicle. “Alumni raised $824 during that!

“We also have an online donation link on our portion of the shmd.org website that anyone can donate to!

“We hope to in future years expand and have more interactive fund-raisers for alumni!”

Meghan’s favorite SHMD memory? “Definitely…during senior year as a dancer, right at the end, after the total was announced. The feeling sets in for all seniors that this is it. For the last 4 years we worked so hard to raise money for the most deserving people/organizations and it is just overwhelming with how proud we all were that we did this. I am so grateful that I have been able to come back every year and help out with the alumni crew. We have built such a solid team of people who are passionate about helping others and continuing the legacy of SHMD alumni.

“Any alumni are welcome to come volunteer! It’s definitely great to give back to the community.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved