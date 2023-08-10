Strough: Realtors, Jim Siplon seek better site for F.W. Webb

By Zander Frost & Mark Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer & Editor

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough told The Chronicle Tuesday that an effort is under way to find an alternate site for the distribution center that F.W. Webb wants to build on Quaker Road.

“We have two realtors that are very good, well known in the area, working on it,” Mr. Strough said. “People are searching. Even Jim Siplon, I guess, is earnestly trying to find them a suitable piece of property.”

Mr. Siplon is president of the Warren County EDC economic development agency.

Mr. Strough continued, “So you know between them all, we might come up with a location that suits them better than that particular location.”

The Quaker Road site — across from Garvey Volkswagen/Kia — would have to be rezoned commercial-industrial. There is fierce opposition to it.

Mr. Strough also said Tuesday, “We got a legal opinion” that if the rezone ever does come up for a vote by the town board, “we would need a super-majority” to approve it.

“You need four [of the five] votes the way I look at it,” he said.

Mr. Strough said that if the town board is “not inclined to change the zoning, I don’t think we’ll ever bring it forward for a vote.”

Ward 2 Councilman Harrison Freer told The Chronicle he doesn’t see “a consensus” on the board favoring the rezone.

Ward 4 Councilman Tim McNulty cited a key number raised by a foe of the rezoning at the July 10 public hearing.

“That .35 miles number [between the Cumberland Farms at Quaker and Ridge Road and the prospective entry to the F.W Webb site] sticks in my mind. That’s not a lot of time to slow down and to brake before running into the side of an 18-wheeler.”

F.W. Webb sought rezoning of the 15-acre site owned by Robert and Peter Nemer to allow F.W. Webb to build a 96,000 square foot distribution center and home showroom.

