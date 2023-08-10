Former Sheriff York vs. current Sheriff LaFarr

By Zander Frost & Mark Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer & Editor

Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York announced a write-in candidacy seeking to oust current Sheriff Jim LaFarr in November.



Mr. York, who served three terms as Sheriff before choosing not to run four years ago, says he is officials and citizens.

He said two people who ran Mr. LaFarr’s last campaign had “wanted me to primary him. They totally lost any respect they had for him,” Mr. York said.

“I said no, I don’t want to get involved with politics again,” Mr. York said.

Mr. York said for the past year and a half he has served as an interim police chief in Plattsburgh, a job he loves, but he says is nearing completion.

“Fast forward to a couple of weeks ago when he [Sheriff LaFarr] tried to get himself a $19,000 raise. People were calling me left and right. I said, ‘Holy mackerel’,” Mr. York added.



Mr. York said in 12 years as sheriff, he never asked for a raise.

“He figured nobody was running against him, so ‘I can spend money left and right.’” Mr. York said.

In the July 21 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff LaFarr asked for raises for some non-union positions, including Under Sheriff Terry Comeau, Captain Albert Maday, Senior Maintenance Coordinator Mark Neale and his own position as Sheriff.

Sheriff LaFarr said in that meeting, “we had subordinate employees who were being compensated at a rate that was higher than our captain, higher than our under sheriff.”

The Sheriff said that while it’s possible for a subordinate to be compensated at a higher rate due to overtime, “these are similarly situated employees who are salaried employees.”

The Supervisors approved all the raises except the one for Sheriff LaFarr.

Mr. York also criticized the Sheriff’s Department as being way over budget.

County Treasurer Michael Swan confirmed to The Chronicle that the department was $769,000 over budget last year.

“In 2022,” the Treasurer said, “the Sheriff’s Corrections division was $432,000 over budget, due to overtime. The Law Enforcement division was $337,000 over budget, for a combination of reasons, mostly overtime.”

Mr. Swan said, “This year, the Sheriff’s office is already about $250,000 over budget in Corrections, mostly due to overtime. Law Enforcement is at 96% of its budget, so will be over shortly.”

The Sheriff’s office budget for corrections and law enforcement is about $13.5 million, Mr. Swan said.

This is not the total budget that includes school resource officers, the 911 Center, and other divisions.

When Sheriff York declined to run four years ago, he endorsed his Under Sheriff Shawn Lamouree.

Mr. LaFarr defeated him in the Republican primary, 2,466-1,388, and 9,632-2,220 in the general election.

Asked why he didn’t endorse Mr. LaFarr, Mr. York says, “Jim LaFarr worked for me for 12 years, so I know what he’s about. And that’s why I didn’t support him He’s an I, me, I guy. Everything revolves around him.”

“He was an eight to four and out the door guy,” Mr. York added.

The Chronicle asked Mr. York if he could realistically win a write-in campaign.

“The best thing that I can do is just advertise to people and say if you want change, just write my name.”

Mr. York says the write-in will be under his nickname, Bud York, instead of his full name, Nathan York.

“So three letters, four letters,” he said.

“I think I’m gonna win. I got that gut feeling,” he said.

Sheriff LaFarr doesn’t respond to York’s contentions but says ‘Competition is good’

Chronicle reporter Zander Frost writes: Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr chose not to respond on the record to Mr. York’s specific accusations.

In a text reply to The Chronicle he wrote, “Competition for elected officials is always good. It ensures our leaders and candidates work hard and remain committed. The prospect of an opponent will not alter my campaign this year. I’ve been campaigning this year as though I had an opponent.

“My mission while serving as Sheriff is community first. Our Sheriff’s Office provides the highest level of professional service to the residents and visitors of our County. During my first term, we have improved our connection with the community, made many improvements within our agency, and as a team, we plan to continue these efforts.”

GOP chief: LaFarr ‘is our candidate’



Contacted for comment, Warren County Republican Chairman Tim McNulty said incumbent Sheriff “Jim LaFarr is our endorsed candidate.”

Mr. McNulty said he didn’t “want to put words in his [challenger Bud York’s] mouth, but what I’ve read was he was concerned that Jim requested some sort of a pay raise for himself.

“I don’t think that’s much of a platform.”

Mr. McNulty said that when he’s called the Sheriff on behalf of the Town of Queensbury, “they’ve always responded when I’ve been there.”

He noted that Mr. York lost “the last time in the primaries in an election two years ago. So even with that name recognition, in Warrensburg it didn’t really carry the day.”

Mr. York challenged and lost to incumbent Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, 171-145, in the Republican primary, and then opted to run again in the general election.

Mr. York says the presence of a third candidate, Democrat Rich Larkin, divided the vote and cost him the victory.

Mr. Geraghty won with 478 votes to 298 for Mr. York & 192 for Mr. Larkin.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved