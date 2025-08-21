Stinky’s Coffee will open first bricks & mortar location in former Autoworld in SGF

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Since 2022, Ryan McNaughton has operated Stinky’s Coffee as a mobile business that developed a following at farmers markets and local events.



Now the 2005 South High graduate is preparing to open his first bricks and mortar location in the new Moreau Commons redevelopment of the former Autoworld property on Route 9 north of Northway Exit 17.

“It was just a no-brainer,” Ryan said. “Perfect spot.”

Stinky’s plans a full coffeehouse experience with seating on two floors and ambitious hours.

“The goal is to be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. right now,” Ryan said. “There’s just so much traffic on that road.”

Beyond his custom coffee blends — he plans to launch four new varieties when the location opens — Stinky’s plans to offer house-made bagels, sourdough bread, breakfast sandwiches, muffins, cookies, and a small lunch menu with soups.

Kevin Haux, of Haux Nest bread, will handle all of the baking, Ryan said.

He said two large walls will feature critter-themed murals painted by local artist Hannah Williams.

Stinky’s logo is a playful skunk — and Ryan plans to continue the critter theme.

He says he’s been working towards this goal for many years.

“I believe in Stinky’s, I believe in the product that I put out,” Ryan said. “I’ve wanted to do it for so long that even if I fail, I think it’s all worth it.”

He said the cafe came about after his mother, Kim McNaughton, met Tambrie Alden, mother of Moreau Commons co-owner Ben Alden.

Ryan said his coffee journey started as a kid, watching his grandmother, Eileen Winslow, make coffee for his grandfather Franklin Winslow who worked nights at a company in Scotia.

“I hated the taste of it, but I always loved the smell of it,” he said. His interest grew over time, as he learned more and more about the roasting process.

“Fast forward to mid pandemic,” he said. “I’m just like, you know what? I’m tired of not chasing this dream.”

So he bought a $5,000 roaster and went for it. At the time, he was working for FedEx.

Ryan compared the choice to famously tattooed Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who when asked about all his tattoos, replied, “I tattooed my entire body so that the only thing I could do is play drums.”

Ryan said, “Okay, I just bought a $5,000 roaster. Now I have to use that. Now I have to learn how to do it.”

He established his roasting operation in his grandmother’s garage nearby in Moreau. “My grandmother donated the garage to me,” he said. “Her spot is in a commercial/residential area. So I actually was able to go to the town and be like, ‘Hey, I’m starting a business,’ and they approved me for it.”

“That was a big investment in itself. We put about $30,000 into that garage” for water drainage, structural upgrades and health department compliance.

“I get regularly inspected, just like any other business,” Ryan said.

He said he established a home base at th Spa City Farmers Market in Saratoga Springs — where he brings a complete mobile coffeehouse set-up each week.

His uncle, Mike Winslow, acts as the “logistics manager” for setting up the mobile operation.

Ryan compared business to band life.

“I played in tons of bands growing up,” he said. “I kind of took all the experiences of being part of a band and applied it to a business.”

“You’re presenting yourself to an audience of people that you hope will enjoy what you’re playing, you know?” he said.

Ryan said the name Stinky started as a joke, but it stuck when he met a graphic designer at a specialty coffee expo in Boston, who then designed his logo.

Ryan also credits “Steve and the team at Saratoga Restaurant Equipment Sales and how they have been an excellent resource huge part of putting this project together. I’d recommend them to anyone looking to open a restaurant. I just want to make sure they get a shout out.”

