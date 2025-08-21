‘Nitrous oxide killed my son’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Kathleen “Kate” Boyle of Queensbury addressed the Warren County Board of Supervisors at their Friday meeting.

“I’m here today because nitrous oxide abuse has devastated my family.



Ms. Boyle continued, with emotion: “On May 7, my son, Zack Ignazio, who struggled with addiction, inhaled nitrous oxide from a canister he purchased at a local smoke shop.

“He stopped breathing and his heart stopped.

“EMS did CPR, but it was too late, and life support was removed on Mother’s Day May 11.

“Many people, like my son Zack, did not realize how dangerous this was.

“He did not fully understand the risks of inhaling nitrous oxide, and that lack of awareness is part of why these tragedies happen.

“Zack had easy access to canisters at many of the smoke shops both in Glens Falls and Queensbury.

“I have photos with me showing the numerous large canisters found in his truck. He once told me, in a single week he spent $1,000 on nitrous oxide.

“This tragedy is not unique to my family. In our town, nitrous oxide use is visible.

“Recently, while picking up a to-go order at my favorite restaurant in Glens Falls, a woman came in and told the hostess that people at the bus stop were huffing gas.



“This is dangerous — and preventable.

“Several months ago, the FDA issued a warning advising consumers not to inhale nitrous oxide products.

“Our own Warren County Public Health shared these dangers, and I deeply appreciate that.

“But I am here today to urge the county to do more: To pass a local ordinance at a county level, a restriction banning the sale of nitrous oxide canisters at its smoke shops and convenience stores.

“The urgency is clear. A new JAMA Network Open Study (from the Journal of the American Medical Association) found that nitrous oxide related deaths have risen more than 500% nationwide over the last decade.

“Other states and counties have acted.

“Louisiana has banned nitrous sales. In California, San Mateo and Humboldt counties, as well as the city of Rialto have passed bans citing public health concerns, while still allowing legitimate medical and culinary use. In Colorado, the city of Aurora did the same with the law taking effect in 30 days.

“Successful bans often tie compliance to the shop’s tobacco license, with violations carrying fines up to $1,000.

“I’m not asking to restrict nitrous oxide in medical or culinary settings, only to prevent the sales for recreational inhalation, which is dangerous and deadly.

“Please recognize this as a public health emergency.

“My son’s death could have been prevented, and your actions today can save lives. I urge you to pass a ban on nitrous oxide sales in our county. Finally, if a ban is possible, I would like to know from the county on which committee this issue should be referred to for discussion.”



•

A rarity: Board Chair Kevin Geraghty responded on the spot, to express his condolences and to promise, “We definitely will take this up.”

Ms. Boyle tells The Chronicle she was invited to present at the County Legislative, Rules & Governmental Operations meeting, Thursday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. at the Municipal Center.



•

Ms. Boyle further told The Chronicle, “Nitrous oxide misuse can cause severe nerve damage, frostbite in the mouth, brain injury and death.

“While it has legitimate uses in medical and food industries, its easy availability in large consumer tanks and cartridges has made it a growing target for abuse.

“The tanks and canisters sold in smoke shops are clearly labeled ‘not for inhalation’ — yet are still widely inhaled.

“This a dangerous ‘loophole’ that enables retailers to sell products for recreational misuse under the guise of legitimate purposes. In contrast, restaurants and other legitimate culinary users obtain nitrous oxide through licensed food-service distributors, specialty culinary suppliers, and local restaurant supply stores.”

