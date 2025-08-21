Landry: Glens Falls faces ‘monstrous’ rise in cost of health insurance in ’26

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: “Insurance companies are already approaching us with 20 to 24% increase” in health insurance prices for 2026, Glens Falls Ward 2 Councilman Bob Landry tells The Chronicle.

He warned the Aug. 12 Common Council meeting of a “monstrous” increase in costs “if we do nothing.

“We’re doing everything we can right now to figure out a way to get that down to a more manageable number. We’re working on a couple ideas in order to do that, because if we had a 20% increase, that means our health insurance would go up a million dollars — just the increase, if we don’t do something.”

Mr. Landry said the City health insures about 200 employees, “about the same as last year.

“But last year, to be honest with you, we were able to get into a very competitive position, get the health insurance with no increase. We knew when we did that, if it followed form of the past, we would probably have a huge increase the following year, and that’s where we are.”

“We’re looking at self insurance; we’re looking at other possibilities to reduce costs. It could be with additional support from employees, it could be a different style of plan. What we don’t want to do is take away any coverage. You want to be able to get the same coverage for the employee, right? But find the best deal.”

